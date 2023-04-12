Concord police seek help in finding man last seen on Feb. 17 Staff Report Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Anthony Meunier Provided by Concord Police Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Concord police are looking for help in locating a missing person.Anthony Meunier was reported missing on Feb. 20. Meunier was last seen by an associate on Feb. 17 in the Loudon Road area, according to a news release.“Meunier is described as being approximately 5’8” tall, weighing approximately 160 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes,” the news release reads.Anyone who has information as to Meunier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Concord police seek help in finding man last seen on Feb. 17 Biden administration declares fentanyl-xylazine mix an 'emerging threat' With no rain, fire danger high in much of New Hampshire +2 Woman injured in fire at assisted living facility in Lebanon Two hurt in crash on Route 101 in Auburn +2 Man flown to Boston hospital after 2-alarm fire in Manchester +7 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Man flown to Boston hospital after 2-alarm fire in Manchester Two hurt in crash on Route 101 in Auburn Nashua police say missing teen located Police: Motorcyclist was going 90 mph before crash Person dies after fall at UPS facility in Londonderry Fire crews battle blaze at Ashuelot hydro dam in Winchester Bystanders keep man stuck in frozen waterfall alive before ‘dramatic’ rescue, cops say Lane closures on Route 125 in Plaistow start April 12 Three-alarm blaze destroys Bedford home Route 101 night work starts Monday in Bedford Request News Coverage