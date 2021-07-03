A 21-year-old Concord resident was killed in a rollover crash on I-89 Friday evening.
State police identified the victim as Kiran Darjee.
Another person in the vehicle, 18-year-old Raj Darjee of Concord, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Concord Hospital.
Police said the vehicle was heading northbound around 7:30 p.m. when the driver apparently lost control and the vehicle went off the roadway, crashed into several trees and rolled over.
Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle, police said.
The left lane of the highway was closed for several hours while state police investigated.
Officials are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Christopher Pieniazek at 227-0031.