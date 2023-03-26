Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Concord teen, remembered by those who knew her as “a huge light” who “brightened up every room she walked into.”
Kelsey Mayer, a Concord High graduate and freshman at Keene State College, died as a result of injuries suffered in a car crash involving a logging truck last Thursday in Stoddard. She was 18.
Mayer’s family confirmed her death Saturday in a post on a GoFundMe page raising funds to help cover medical and end-of-life planning costs.
“The world is a lot dimmer as we have lost a huge light in our lives,” wrote Jen Albino, Mayer’s aunt. “She fought with all she had but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. Kelsey was an amazing soul who loved passionately.”
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the GoFundMe page had raised $64,000 of a $100,000 goal. The page can be found at https://bit.ly/40j6gWG.
On Sunday, Albino wrote Mayer’s family has been “blown away” by the support shown, and revealed Kelsey was a registered organ donor.
“All of her organs are going to people around the country, saving so many lives and blessing so many families from feeling the pain of losing their loved one,” Albino wrote. “Her love of life will live on in every one of these people. This is exactly the gift Kelsey would have hoped for.”
Around 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, state police were notified of a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 9 in Stoddard, near a logging site between the junctions of Route 123 North and Route 123 South.
According to state police, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Mayer was traveling westbound on Route 9, approaching the logging site, when it came upon a 2016 Western Star tractor-trailer — with an attached, unloaded logging trailer — operated by Donald Warner, 44, of Antrim.
According to police, the logging truck was preparing to back into the logging site when it was hit by the Chevy Cruze in the westbound travel lane.
Both Mayer and a passenger in the Cruze — identified by police as Allison M. Yanski, 19, of Concord — had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency personnel.
“Extrication tools were used to remove both patients from the vehicle, due to the weight of the trailer and the position of the vehicle underneath it, crews were assisted by the logging company using the skidder to lift the trailer while crews winched the vehicle out,” Stoddard Fire and Rescue Chief Trevor Anderson said in a statement. “Extrication time was extensive for both patients due to the complexity of the situation.”
Mayer was transported by ambulance to Concord Hospital, state police said. Yanski was transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Warner was uninjured in the crash, officials said.
Both Mayer and Yanski played on the Keene State College women’s soccer team this past fall. Mayer is listed as a freshman defender, Yanski a sophomore midfielder.
The team posted a message on its Instagram account saying Mayer “had the ability to make everyone laugh both on and off of the field.”
“She brightened up every room she walked into with the constant smile she had on her face, and always gave 100% in everything she did,” the post said. “May Kelsey rest in peace, and her memory live on forever. The entire Keene State women’s soccer team will forever hold onto a piece of Kelsey in our hearts.”
Keene State College spokesman Paul Miller said in an email Mayers death is an “unimaginable loss” for the campus community.
“Words are hard to find,” wrote Miller. “Our thoughts and love are with Kelsey’s family and our attention is focused fully on helping those Keene State individuals closest to Kelsey to process this tragedy.”
Kathleen Murphy, superintendent of schools for the Concord School District, sent an email to local students and families Saturday extending the district’s sympathy to Mayer’s family and friends.
“Along with her exceptional soccer skills, Kelsey was noted for her positive spirit and the joy she brought to those around her,” Murphy wrote.
Counselors will be available Monday to Concord High students needing their services, officials said.