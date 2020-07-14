A Concord teenager has been missing from her home since Saturday and police are asking for the public's help locating her.
Police say Ashley Geschwindner, 14, is about 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has dirty blonde hair with faded purple highlights, blue eyes, a slim build, and a mole or birthmark on the right side of her top lip.
Geschwindner was last seen at her Concord home about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. She was believed to be wearing black shorts, a red spaghetti-strapped tank top and brown sandals similar to Birkenstocks.
She was likely carrying and black and gray back sack. Police said she is not believed to be carrying a cell phone, and that they received an unverified sighting of her in Farmington, Maine.
Geschwindner could still be in the Concord area, police believe. Anyone with information can call Concord police at 225-8600.