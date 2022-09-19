Improper storage creating unsafe products caused the recall of six varieties of Colgate oral healthcare and 41 over-the-counter health products, including condoms, sold in Family Dollar stores.
According to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notices, the products were stored outside of their required temperatures, then ”inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1, 2022 through June 10, 2022.”
This is an extension of a July recall of over-the-counter products from Family Dollar, which is owned by Dollar Tree, for the same reason. If you bought any of the products in the original recall or the extension, you can return it to the Family Dollar of purchase for a full refund.
The Colgate products and the 41 other over-the-counter products were listed in separate recall notices.
Colgate products pulled were Colgate Optic White Stain Prevention Toothpaste in 2.1-ounce tubes; Optic White Charcoal Toothpaste in 4.2-ounce tubes; Optic White High Impact Toothpaste in 3-ounce tubes; Optic White Toothpaste Icy Fresh in 3.2-ounce tubes; Optic White Stain Fighter Toothpaste Clean Mint in 4.2-ounce tubes; and Optic White Mouthwash in 16-ounce bottles.
They went to California, Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon and Utah.
The other 41 products went to Family Dollar stores in all states except Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.
On that list are such products as:
Condoms by Trojan, Lifestyles and Skyn;
Pregnancy tests by Clearblue and Veriquick;
KY Jelly lubricant;
Denture care from Polident, Poligrip and Fixodent;
Curad bandages and first aid kits.
If you have questions about any of these recalls, call Family Dollar at 844-636-7687 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.