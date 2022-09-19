Family Dollar

Improper storage creating unsafe products caused the recall of six varieties of Colgate oral healthcare and 41 over-the-counter health products, including condoms, sold in Family Dollar stores.

According to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notices, the products were stored outside of their required temperatures, then ”inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1, 2022 through June 10, 2022.”