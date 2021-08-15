A Black Hawk helicopter, as seen here in a September 2020 rescue, was used during an attempted rescue of a 66-year-old Connecticut man on Saturday. The man, who suffered an unknown medical emergency, did not survive.
A 66-year-old hiker whose sons performed CPR on him for more than two hours as rescuers tried to reach him died after collapsing during an attempt to summit Mount Washington.
The Connecticut man, who was hiking with his three adult sons on the Jewell Trail, suffered what Fish and Game officials called an unknown medical condition around 12:15 p.m. Saturday. The hikers were more than two miles up from the Base Station parking lot.
The man's sons immediately started CPR and called 911, according to Fish and Game. The three sons continued to try to resuscitate their father for 2.5 hours while awaiting a HH-60M Black Hawk medical helicopter and rescue crews.
The helicopter arrived at 2:48 p.m. after scrambling a crew in Concord.
"Conservation officers on scene attempted to guide the helicopter in to the hiker, but the thick cloud cover and lack of visibility prevented them getting close enough," Fish and Game said in the news release.
The helicopter eventually landed at Berlin Airport to refuel after several attempts to reach the hiker.
Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue and Pemigewasset Search & Rescue were called to assist in case the helicopter couldn’t get to the man.
With the cloud cover lifting, a crew member from the helicopter was able to be lowered down to the hiker. The man was placed in a litter and hoisted to the helicopter hovering above.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification to extended family members.