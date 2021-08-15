A Black Hawk helicopter, as seen here in a September 2020 rescue, was used during an attempted rescue of a 66-year-old Connecticut man on Saturday. The man, who suffered an unknown medical emergency, did not survive.
A 66-year-old Connecticut man died after suffering an unknown medical condition while hiking up Mount Washington Saturday afternoon.
The man, who was hiking with his three adult sons on the Jewell Trail, suddenly collapsed around 12:15 p.m. more than 2 miles up from the Base Station parking lot. His sons immediately started CPR and called 911, according to a news release.
His sons continued to try to resuscitate their father for 2.5 hours while awaiting a HH-60M Black Hawk medical helicopter and rescue crews. The helicopter arrived at 2:48 p.m. after scrambling a crew in Concord.
The aircraft had trouble getting to the hiker because of thick cloud cover and lack of visibility, according to the release. The helicopter landed at Berlin Airport to refuel after several attempts to reach the hiker. The crew was unsure if they would be able to reach the hiker.
Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue (AVSAR) and Pemigewasset Search & Rescue (Pemi SAR) were called to assist in case the helicopter couldn’t be utilized.
With the cloud coverage lifting, a crew member from the helicopter was able to be lowered to the man. The man was placed in a litter and hoisted to the helicopter hovering above.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification to extended family members.
No further information was made available Sunday morning.