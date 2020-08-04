A Connecticut man was transported to Exeter Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning when the tractor-trailer he was driving rolled over on the Route 101 eastbound off-ramp to Interstate 95 in Hampton.
According to state police, around 8:14 a.m. Tuesday troopers from New Hampshire State Police Troop A barracks responded to a tractor-trailer rollover crash on the Route 101 eastbound off- ramp to Interstate 95.
A preliminary investigation revealed a 2006 Freightliner hauling a loaded trailer rolled over as it exited Route 101 toward I-95. State police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash, though all aspects remain under investigation.
The driver, Jose Martinez, 46, of Bristol, Conn., was transported to Exeter Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The off-ramp was closed for over six hours while state police investigated the crash and the tractor-trailer was removed from the scene. All traffic was diverted to Exit 13 during the ramp closure.
Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact Trooper Erik Willett, NH State Police, Troop-A at 223-8490, or via email at erik.willett@dos.nh.gov.