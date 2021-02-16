A man and woman from Connecticut escaped serious injury Monday when they were thrown from a snowmobile they were riding after it crashed into a tree in Gorham.
The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Monday along the Town Services Trail, which connects downtown Gorham with Corridor 19.
The operator of the rented snowmobile, identified as Jason M. Hill, 43, of Naugatuck, Conn., and a passenger, identified as Kara Aparo, 45, of Bristol, Conn., were thrown from the machine when it hit a tree, according to a New Hampshire Fish and Game news release.
Conservation officers said Hill had only ridden a snowmobile twice before, most recently several years ago. Hill told first responders he had rented the snowmobile for one hour and was 55 minutes into his trip and on his way back to the rental company when he lost control of the machine, overcorrected and crashed into a large tree, officials said.
Both Hill and Aparo were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The snowmobile sustained significant damage, officials said.
Operator inexperience is considered the primary factor in the crash. Alcohol or drugs were not factors, officials said.
“Trail conditions throughout the northern part of the state are excellent, but trail users need to remember that riders from all ability levels are sharing the trails,” said Fish and Game Lt. Robert Mancini Jr. in a statement. “It is critical for people recreating on snowmobiles to ride within their ability levels. Most importantly trail users should follow one another at a safe distance in an effort to be able to see and avoid potential hazards along the trail.”
For more information about safe riding, please visit www.ride.nh.gov.