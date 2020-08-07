New Hampton drowning
Bea Lewis/Union Leader Correspondent

A New Hampton emergency medical technician straps a portable oxygen tank to his back as he rushed to the aid of a suspected drowning victim at 28 Seminole Avenue on Wednesday. The victim was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center but later died. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death. 

NEW HAMPTON -- A young woman discovered floating in Lake Waukewan and rescued on Wednesday has died, according to the N.H. Marine Patrol.

Amanda Daigle, 22, of Trumbull, Conn., had been swimming with acquaintances at 28 Seminole Ave., shortly before noontime when she was noticed missing. She was found floating in about 3½ feet of water about 50 feet from shore, according to Captain Tim Dunleavy of the N.H. Marine Patrol.

She was brought to shore by private boat and emergency medical personnel with Stewart's Ambulance Service immediately began CPR and other advanced life-saving measures. She was rushed to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia and then airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon where she later died.

Dunleavy said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy on Friday to determine the cause of death. He said there was no indication that the victim had been diving from a dock or swim raft prior to being found unresponsive in the lake that has shore frontage in Meredith, New Hampton and Center Harbor.

