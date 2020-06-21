BERLIN -- Conservation officers say a Connecticut woman suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from an off-highway recreational vehicle while riding in Berlin Sunday afternoon.
Fish and Game officials received a call reporting an OHRV crash on the Brook
Road Trail in Jericho State Park around 12:19 p.m. on Sunday June 21.
According to conservation officers, a woman identified as Amanda Gonzalez, 29, of Dayville, Conn. was injured after being thrown from the backseat of a four-seater side-by-side OHRV.
Officials said Gonzalez was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet at the time of the crash and sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries when the OHRV rolled over her body.
The driver of the rented OHRV, identified as Rachel Zona, 28, of Worcester, Mass., reported that she went too close to the right edge of the trail and could not bring the machine back onto the trail before it started to roll over. The crash occurred on a downhill left turn.
A witness from an OHRV that was following Zona, reported the OHRV rolled three times before coming to rest on its right side.
Gonzalez was transported from the scene by Berlin Fire Department’s rescue UTV to an ambulance, then taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, but officials said inexperience is considered the main contributing factor.