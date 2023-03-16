Connecticut man hurt in Pittsburg snowmobile crash Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Mar 16, 2023 Mar 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Connecticut man was injured when he lost control of his rental snowmobile and was thrown into a ravine Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburg.New Hampshire Fish and Game identified the operator as 21-year-old Maxwell Lennon of East Haddam, Conn.Lennon was riding east on Corridor Trail 20 when he was unable to navigate a downhill turn in the trail and was thrown from the snowmobile, landing 20 feet down a ravine, according to a news release.Lennon was rescued by first responders from Pittsburg Fire Department using a snowmobile winch, and was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook.Fish and Game said inexperience seems to be the leading factor that caused the crash. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY TSA: NH man tries to bring firearm on plane at Logan Airport, ammo found in carry-on bag at MHT Firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at Littleton commercial building {{title}} Most Popular Head-on crash closes Litchfield Road in Londonderry; one flown to Mass. hospital Keene woman taken to hospital after being run over by her own car TSA: NH man tries to bring firearm on plane at Logan Airport, ammo found in carry-on bag at MHT 9-year-old flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock after snowmobile crash in Pittsburg Nashua house fire leaves one homeless Firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at Littleton commercial building What is a ‘borg’? College drinking TikTok trend is ‘very concerning,’ can lead to alcohol poisoning Woman, 72, dies in Barnstead fire Truck driver killed in lumber-unloading accident at Gilford Home Center Work begins on Mount Orne Covered Bridge to repair truck strike and bullet holes Request News Coverage