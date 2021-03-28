Conservation officers rescued a Connecticut man hiking on the Flume Slide trail in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.
Clark Alejandrino, 40, of Hartford, called 911 around 2:30 p.m. after crossing several raging brooks and encountering deep snow on the trail, according to a news release.
Alejandrino planned to hike Mount Flume and continue onto Mount Liberty and descend the Liberty Springs Trail. Conservation officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department reached him on the Flume Slide trail approximately two miles from the trailhead around 5 p.m.
The officers provided him with dry footwear and hiked back down the Flume Slide trail, helping Alejandrino navigate brook crossings.
The rescue party reached Interstate 93 around 6:10 p.m. and transported Alejandrino back to his car.
Fish and Game reminds hikers to be prepared for winter conditions when visiting the White Mountains.
“Snow and ice persists at higher elevations and weather in the valley trailheads can provide a false sense of security to the conditions at higher elevations,” the release reads. “In addition, the spring season is when the many brooks and drainages become swollen with water from snowmelt and frequent rain, creating very dangerous trail crossings.”
Hikers should be prepared with essential hiking equipment and be familiar with the terrain and challenges it could pose.
Visit hikesafe.com/ for more information.