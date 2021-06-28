Conservation officers responded to multiple rescue calls across New Hampshire over the weekend.
Conservation officers were notified Sunday of an emergency beacon being activated near Franconia Falls in the Lincoln Woods area. Information collected from the beacon indicated an unresponsive hiker suffered potentially serious injuries during a fall at Franconia Falls.
Conservation officers, Lincoln Fire Department personnel, Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the area of the beacon alert at about 3:15 p.m.
Upon arrival first responders encountered Jason Kimmel, 32, of Somersworth, who had been out for a hike with his family when he fell and suffered a serious injury.
A passing hiker activated his Inreach emergency beacon to signal for help, since they were more than 3 miles from the trailhead and had no cell phone signal.
Rescuers were able to get Kimmel to the Lincoln Woods trail, where Lincoln fire personnel were staged with a UTV. Kimmel was then transported three miles to the trailhead by UTV, then taken by LinWood ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital for further medical treatment.
As rescue personnel were wrapping things in up in Lincoln, another call was received reporting an injured hiker on the Mount Tecumseh Trail in Waterville Valley.
The hiker, identified as Annika Carbacio, 29, of Lawrence, Mass., called 911 saying she was suffering from a lower leg injury and was still about 2.2 miles from Tripoli Road, unable to continue.
Carbacio also reported her cell phone was about to die. Unable to contact the hiker by cell phone, a crew of rescuers including volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and conservation officers responded.
After traveling approximately one mile up the trail, rescuers came across Carbacio, who was slowly making her way down the trail. The rescue team provided food and water and was able to determine that she could continue the remainder of the trail under her own power.
The rescue party arrived at the trailhead at 6:30 p.m. Carbacio was advised she had taken a wrong turn on the summit of Mount Tecumseh and had continued away from where her vehicle was parked. After traveling over some difficult terrain she felt that she may have reaggravated a prior injury.
Rescue personnel determined Carbacio would be able to transport herself for treatment of her injury.