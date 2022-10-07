The two men killed in a plane crash Wednesday in Arundel were top leaders of a major construction company in Freeport, Maine, the company has said.

Eldon Morrison, 81, of Yarmouth, Maine, was piloting the company-owned plane that crashed north of Sam's Road shortly before 2 p.m. Morrison was the founder and CEO of CPM Constructors. Morrison's passenger, Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough, Maine, was CPM's president.