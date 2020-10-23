As Stephen Barnes flew home from New Hampshire with his niece on the morning of Oct. 2, there was a period during which the pilot was out of contact with air traffic control.
After Barnes got back in touch with a controller, as his plane was about 15 miles east of Buffalo Niagara International Airport and flying at an altitude of 28,000 feet, he asked the controller for permission to begin the approach to one of the airport's runways.
The controller instructed Barnes to descend to 8,000 feet, according to a preliminary report issued Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The controller then asked the pilot if everything was all right.
"Yes, sir," Barnes replied. "Everything's fine."
That was the pilot's last communication with the tower. Shortly thereafter, the plane Barnes was piloting experienced an unusually high rate of descent, according to several aviation experts.
While it is not clear yet why that happened, several experts who reviewed the NTSB preliminary report said it showed Barnes' plane appeared to be out of control.
Stephen Barnes, a co-founder of the Cellino & Barnes law firm, and his niece, Elizabeth Barnes, were killed when his Socata TBM 700 crashed at about 11:45 a.m. Oct. 2 in a heavily wooded and swampy area north of Genesee Street, about a mile west of Boyce Road, in Pembroke.
The NTSB's preliminary report offers no indication about what caused the crash. A full investigation will take between a year and two years to complete, the NTSB has previously said.
After the last radio contact between Barnes and air traffic control, Barnes' plane was descending so quickly the controller told Barnes to stop at 10,000 feet, according to the NTSB's report.
But Barnes didn't respond. Multiple attempts by the controller to re-establish communication were unsuccessful, according to the NTSB's report.
Over the flight's final three minutes, the plane came down from its 28,000-foot altitude. When it was at an altitude of 15,200 feet, investigators estimate the aircraft was descending at a rate of 13,800 feet per minute.
"The airplane made one right 360-degree turn before radar contact was lost," investigators wrote in their preliminary report.
Wreckage of the plane was recovered as far as 15 feet below the surface. First responders smelled jet aviation fuel at the crash site, according to the report.
The agency's report indicates Barnes' plane was "totally out of control," said Ronald L.M. Goldman, a pilot, aviation attorney and senior partner with Baum Hedlund, a Los Angeles-based firm.
For some yet-to-be-determined reason, something "catastrophic" happened either to the pilot or the aircraft that was sudden and irreversible, Goldman said.
Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron previously said the crash left a crater in the ground and the plane "pretty much disintegrated." He has said pieces of the plane were found over hundreds of yards.
A witness described a loud whining noise that sounded like a motorcycle before the plane crashed. The type of plane Barnes was flying was described by some experts as a "high performance" aircraft with a good reputation.
After several days of the on-site investigation by representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration, pieces of the wreckage gathered from the scene were transported to a site in Tennessee for evaluation by NTSB investigators.
The preliminary report says airframe and engine components were recovered at the crash scene.
John Cox, a former pilot who now heads Safety Operating Systems, a Washington, D.C., aviation consultancy, described the highest recorded rate of descent of Barnes' plane — cited in the report as 13,800 feet per minute — as "very, very high."
Cox said the normal rate of descent for a TBM aircraft is 2,000 to 3,000 feet per minute.
The time period during which there was no communication between Barnes and air traffic control could suggest there may have been an issue with the aircraft itself, said Daniel Rose, an attorney with the New York City-based Kreindler & Kreindler, a firm that has represented several families in cases involving planes made by Daher-Socata, the manufacturer of Barnes' plane.
Rose, who said the plane was descending easily two to three times its normal rate, called the 360-degree turn near the end of the flight a "very unusual maneuver."
"When you look at it in the totally of the circumstances — the lack of communication, the maneuvering of the aircraft, the rapid rate of descent — I don't see how you can look at this and say something didn't go wrong here," Rose said.
___
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.