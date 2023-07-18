Residents of Cobb Meadow Road in Dublin recently learned that a police firing range is proposed for nearby land. United Church of Christ minister Traceymay Kalvaitis, right, here talking about the proposal with longtime resident Libby Haddock, says she doesn’t want her high-school age children to come home to the sound of gunfire.
Allegra Boverman/Union Leader
This postcard is being sent to Dublin residents by Cobb Meadow Road neighbors in opposition to the proposed gun range.
A controversial proposal to build a new state-of-the-art shooting range and training facility for Dublin police has been withdrawn — but that doesn’t mean the matter is resolved.
In a letter dated June 29, Dublin Police Chief Timothy Suokko withdrew his proposal to use donations to create the new training facility on 75 acres off Cobb Meadow Road, saying he’s heard input on the issue from many citizens, “some very much in favor and others vehemently opposed.”
“I would like to formally withdraw my proposal as written until further research can be conducted into alternative sites that may be viewed as less impactful on current and future residents,” Suokko wrote in his letter to members of the Dublin Select Board. “Our mission statement reads, ‘...the department will strive to instill public confidence by maintaining a high degree of professionalism, dedication and expertise in the delivery of our law enforcement services.’ I will continue to seek out and provide our officers with the best training possible, with our limited resources, until we can find a solution for our local training needs.”
Select Board members voted Monday to accept Suokko’s letter withdrawing his proposal.
About 160 residents attended a public hearing on the proposal last month, with many in attendance voicing their opposition. At that meeting, a petition containing 100 signatures — asking the town to hold a special meeting to let residents decide on the proposal — was accepted by local officials.
The petition asked for a townwide vote on “whether or not to allow the proposed Dublin Police Training facility and further to vote whether to prohibit the Selectboard from expending town funds for such purpose, or accepting gifts of cash or services to do the same.”
Under N.H. RSA 39:3, if a petition presented to a local governing body garners more than 50 signatures, officials are required to hold a special town meeting to act on issues contained in the petition.
Dublin Town Administrator Kate Fuller confirmed a special town meeting is now being planned for later this year, likely in September.
At the meeting, even though the current proposal has been withdrawn, amendments to the original proposal — such as a new potential site — could in theory be made, seconded, and voted on, meaning the issue of a shooting range isn’t completely dead.
According to the initial proposal, police no longer practice static shooting, where they fire at targets on a range. Larger spaces are needed for “dynamic training.”
That includes practicing shooting while engaging the target, moving down a hallway, shooting around a vehicle or moving to a position of cover.
Currently, Dublin police practice at the Peterborough Sportsman’s Club, but its pistol and rifle ranges allow for shooting in a single direction only and the facility closes at sunset.
The hours make training in low-light situations nearly impossible, according to the proposal.
“The two ranges, while excellent for sportsman and target shooters, do not allow for the types of training necessary for modern law enforcement,” the proposal reads.
The proposal lists the cost at $8,300 but does not include the expense of barriers to stop bullets.