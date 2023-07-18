Opposed to gun range
Residents of Cobb Meadow Road in Dublin recently learned that a police firing range is proposed for nearby land. United Church of Christ minister Traceymay Kalvaitis, right, here talking about the proposal with longtime resident Libby Haddock, says she doesn’t want her high-school age children to come home to the sound of gunfire.

A controversial proposal to build a new state-of-the-art shooting range and training facility for Dublin police has been withdrawn — but that doesn’t mean the matter is resolved.

In a letter dated June 29, Dublin Police Chief Timothy Suokko withdrew his proposal to use donations to create the new training facility on 75 acres off Cobb Meadow Road, saying he’s heard input on the issue from many citizens, “some very much in favor and others vehemently opposed.”