J ustin Breton was on duty the night nine years ago when fellow Manchester patrolman Dan Doherty was shot seven times and left to die on a West Side street corner.
Doherty, then 27, was the first uniformed officer to respond on March 21, 2012, to a plainclothes officer’s request for help apprehending a man who was acting agitated and yelling at drivers.
The man, Myles Webster, started running when Doherty yelled, “Police — show me your hands,” according to court records. Doherty chased the man on foot and radioed for assistance. The two ran across Dubuque Street to Wayne Street, where Webster pulled a .357 Glock semiautomatic from his waistband and shot Doherty at close range.
Doherty fell, returning fire while lying on his back. Webster, who was only six months out of a federal prison at the time, repeatedly shot Doherty as he moved closer to him.
Webster, who prosecutors said fired 14 shots at the officer, was later convicted of the attempted murder of Doherty.
One of Webster’s bullets hit the barrel of of the gun Doherty was holding and was deflected, tests showed. The bullet had been aimed at Doherty’s head.
According to Union Leader accounts of the incident, officers heard Doherty screaming in pain and saw him turning gray and starting to pass out.
Doherty had seven surgeries — including one to insert a titanium rod in his left leg — but eventually returned to work.
Doherty’s injuries were obvious, but the effect that call had on Breton and others wouldn’t be known for days. Nearly a decade later, the Manchester Police Department still feels the impact.
In the wake of Doherty’s shooting, Breton and others met with a group of officers who responded when Officer Michael Briggs was shot and killed in October 2006. They discussed what they saw and how it affected them.
From those candid conversations, Manchester’s peer-to-peer officer wellness program was born.
Breton, now a detective, is leading an effort to expand the department’s mental health and wellness program he heads. That effort comes as data show law enforcement personnel are more likely to end their own lives than be killed in the line of duty.
“In 2012 those officers basically said — given the Briggs incident, given Dan’s incident — we as a department need to do a better job protecting each other,” Breton said. “We’re getting the tools to be able to do that now.”
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg says there are two calls he never wants to get.
One, that an officer has been killed in the line of duty.
The other?
“That one of my officers has taken their own life,” Aldenberg said. “If you have a suicide in your ranks, it will cripple this agency. It will bring us to our knees, and it will take years to recover.”
Keeping a brave face
Police suicide has been on the rise in recent years, according to Blue HELP, a nonprofit organization that honors the service of law enforcement personnel who end their own lives.
There were 228 such deaths nationwide in 2019, up from 172 the previous year. There have been 42 in 2021.
“The thing with Manchester is, we’re obviously a good-sized city, but we’re small enough that when an officer works, if there’s a major incident they’re going to it,” said Lt. Matthew Barter, Aldenberg’s chief of staff.
“It’s not like you’re in a precinct in a city or a subdivision — here if there’s an incident you’re going to it, so these officers are getting exposed night after night after night. You go to a stressful call, you’re going to feel something.”
“In this city, and it’s everywhere right now, it seems every day around here there’s some kind of critical incident,” Aldenberg said.
“Little drips over the years,” said Assistant Chief Steve Mangone. “Before too long, your bottle is full.”
A deep stigma remains among law enforcement that keeps officers from asking for help for fear they will appear weak, Breton said.
“It’s very difficult for law enforcement to reach out for help,” Breton said. “Everyone looks to us to be rock solid, and it’s difficult when you have to acknowledge that stuff does affect you.”
Aldenberg said the way police departments handle traumatic incidents has changed dramatically over his nearly three decades in law enforcement.
“You didn’t talk about these things,” he said. “I went to my first infant death 21 years ago and I was like, completely blown away and I didn’t say anything to anybody. ‘Shake it off and come back tomorrow’ — that’s what it was like.”
Supporting the verdict
Stress for police officers comes in all forms from all directions.
Following last week’s guilty verdicts against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the May 2020 death of George Floyd, Aldenberg said he hopes the conviction “provides a sigh of relief” for members of his department.
“It shows that justice was served in that case,” Aldenberg said. “No police officer thought Chauvin’s actions were acceptable, so seeing justice in that case, seeing that the system worked, is encouraging.”
But calls to “delegitimize the police” by some activists affect officers, in Manchester and across the country, Aldenberg said.
“We see impacts on the kinds of violence we are seeing in the community and with the lack of trust in cooperating with the police, and I think that is hard on officers,” Aldenberg said.
Nevertheless, officers, detectives and dispatchers continue to do their jobs and respond to risky situations, Aldenberg said.
“It is really impressive — but I do worry about the toll of the national narrative on the police profession and the impact on our employees,” Aldenberg said.
Qualified immunity
Other elements of proposed police reform — specifically calls to end qualified immunity — are even more stressful for cops than calls to defund departments, he said.
Earlier this month, the New Hampshire House narrowly killed legislation that would have eliminated qualified immunity as a defense in lawsuits against public officials, including police officers, that allege violations of constitutional rights.
“We all know that there are changes that need to happen in policing — there is no question about that — and I have officers working every day to progress the profession and the Manchester Police Department,” Aldenberg said.
“Ending qualified immunity, however, would be a significant detriment to not only the officers, but to the community — and that is stressful and something that the entire community should be paying attention to.”
House Bill 111 excluded a qualified immunity defense in lawsuits, including those alleging use of excessive force by police officers.
Qualified immunity doesn’t protect government employees from criminal acts or criminal negligence, Aldenberg said.
“What qualified immunity does is allow for officers to respond to incidents and make critical split-second decisions based on their training and current law,” he said. “To disallow this will be chilling to the ability for our officers to protect the community. Navigating all of this is stressful, and my officers have told me so.”
Ending the silence
Research suggests law enforcement officers are at a higher risk of experiencing anxiety, depression and acute and post-traumatic stress than people in other professions, according to Blue HELP.
In recent years, departments around the country have worked to “end the silence” around the mental health and wellness of officers.
Aldenberg, who is a colonel in the Massachusetts National Guard, used the military as an example of an organization changing its attitudes toward handling trauma among its personnel.
“I’ve been in the military 28 years,” Aldenberg said. “When they finally realized we had a problem with suicide in the military it was, ‘Now we have to play catch-up.’ We had all these years of collateral damage to soldiers and their families, and in policing we’re seeing it.
“We can’t go back in time and take away a suicide. What are we going to do to prevent somebody from getting to that critical mass where he or she may be too far gone?” Aldenberg said.
Breton said the Manchester department’s peer-to-peer program got its start when former Chief David Mara put out a request for officers interested in looking at wellness programs at departments across the country, with the goal of bringing the best practices to the Queen City.
“From that group, that turned into our critical incident, stress management and peer-to-peer team,” Breton said.
The model Manchester adopted was based on one in place in the Boston Police Department, with input from Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein, whom Breton called a “pioneer” in addressing officer health and wellness.
Manchester’s team is made up of 27 people — 24 sworn officers and three civilians. All team members are volunteers, so there’s no extra cost to the department to provide the service.
Creating a connection
Members of the team reach out to officers who have responded to traumatic or stressful incidents to let them know they are ready to listen whenever someone wants to talk about what they have gone through.
Breton said talking to other officers helped him in the days after Doherty’s shooting.
“Initially I didn’t know it was impacting me, because as a culture we still weren’t talking about that,” he said. “I got into this profession assuming I would be involved in those types of incidents and assuming I would see horrible and horrific things, but I didn’t know what the effects would be.
“It wasn’t until the team from Boston came up and was able to talk to us that I realized the reason I’m having a hard time sleeping can be attributed to this. You say, ‘OK, this is normal.’”
Breton said he is looking to expand the wellness program to include topics like financial well-being and physical fitness. He hopes to start a mentor program, separate from the current field training program.
“We’d like to explore a mentor program, where they partner with an officer with a successful career and who has found ways to deal with stress and maintain a healthy and happy marriage outside of the job,” Breton said. “Just talking about how they have made their way through their career. That gives them one more person to reach out to.”
Another key component will be reaching out to retired officers.
“Average life expectancy after leaving law enforcement is five years after they retire,” Breton said. “When you retire, your position is immediately filled. The cases keep coming in, work at the police department never stops. It’s unintentional, but the department very quickly moves on ... the wheel has to keep going.
“One thing we want to do is make sure we’re maintaining a connection with our personnel when they retire. Checking in a week, a month, a year after they retire, make sure they have a better network available to them.”
Breton hopes an expanded wellness program helps recruit new officers. The department has 20 candidates who are moving on to the background phase of the hiring process, down from the initial pool of 32 applicants.
Mangone said when he and Aldenberg first started, cops stayed on the job until they hit retirement age. That’s changed in recent years, with some officers citing stress and the impact the job has on their health as reasons for leaving.
“You never heard about someone leaving the job ... it was always because of retirement,” Mangone said. “What we’ve seen in the last seven, eight, 10 years is guys leave in the midst of a career. We never saw that happen. Wellness certainly has something to do with that, going to these types of calls every single day wore on many of those guys.”