A 72-year-old Cornish man fell into a brook on his property and drowned on Wednesday, officials said.
A family member discovered the victim, who was not identified, and called for help shortly after midnight Thursday, according to a news release from the state police marine patrol.
Investigators determined that the man was attempting to cross a homemade bridge over Mill Brook earlier on Wednesday when he fell approximately eight feet into the water below and drowned.
Officials said foul play is not suspected.
Anyone with information related to the incident to contact Sgt. Joshua Dirth at 227-2115 or by email at: Joshua.E.Dirth@dos.nh.gov.