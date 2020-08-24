New Hampshire State Prison experienced an hours-long riot on Saturday that the corrections officers union attributed to under-staffing woes and a lack of pay raises for higher ranking officers.
Two groups of inmates lit small fires and attempted to flood the cell block in a riot that began about 12:30 p.m. Saturday morning, according to a statement issued by the State Employees Association of New Hampshire.
"Short staffing and overcrowding at the prison have been major concerns of ours for more than a year, and I believe that the prison was running 2 below the minimum staffing level, as they have for quite some time," said Rich Gulla, the president of the union.
"It is a tinderbox in the middle of Concord with no relief from the state in sight," he said.
Interim spokesman for the Department of Corrections Tina Thurber said the assistant commissioner was at the prison and she would provide more information when it becomes available.
At one point, the SEA called the mater a rebellion, at another point a riot.
The SEA said inmates in the close custody unit were returning to their block about 12:30 p.m. Saturday when a group refused to enter their cells.
Additional staff helped to secure the prisoner in their cells. Then prisoners lit small fires and tried to flood their cells.
The "rapidly escalating situation" prompted the activation of the Special Emergency Response Team, and all first shift staff who had not already worked 16 hours straight were required to stay on, the SEA said. Warden Michelle Demark and other prison officials were called in.
The SEA said that Gov. Chris Sununu has refused to grant raises to corrections officers with the rank of sergeant and above, meaning that lower ranked, less experienced corrections officers are work weekends when incidents are more likely to occur.
The SEA also said that the low staffing exacerbates the impact of the loss of staff to exhaustion and coronavirus quarantines.
As of Friday, the Department of Corrections reported that seven staff at the state prison for men have tested positive in the past. None currently has a positive COVID-19 status.
One state prison inmate has also tested positive.