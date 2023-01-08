Counselors will be available for students and staff as classes resume Monday at Merrimack High School, after an 18-year-old was killed in a head-on crash Friday night.
Xander Venedam, 18, was a passenger in a 2018 Jeep Compass operated by Desiree Venedam, 43, of Merrimack that was driving eastbound on Continental Boulevard in Merrimack on Friday at 7 p.m., a statement from Merrimack police said.
Merrimack School District Chief Education Officer Everett Olsen, confirmed Xander Venedam was a student at Merrimack High School.
“Our entire school district is deeply saddened over this news,” Olsen said in a social media post on the school district’s Facebook page. “This morning, our high school crisis team met with members of the Merrimack Police Department to discuss the release of this information with the approval of Xander's family. Thoughtful plans are in place for providing care and comfort for Xander's friends, along with all students and staff beginning Monday morning.”
The car was struck near the intersection of Bailey Court by a 2010 Chrysler minivan operated by Conner Hogan, 24, of Hollis, who was traveling westbound when his vehicle crossed over the center line and struck the Jeep head-on.
All occupants of both vehicles were transported to area hospitals, some with serious injuries, police said.
Road conditions in southern New Hampshire were poor on Friday night as a mix of rain, snow and sleet fell on roads throughout the day.
“I know that Merrimack is a very kind and caring town and I ask that you say a prayer for Xander and his family and friends,” said Olsen. “Xander's spirit will remain in our thoughts and hearts, and will bring us together as a school district and community.”
The crash remains under investigation by the Merrimack Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Chris Spillane or Officer Amanda Groves at (603) 424-3774.