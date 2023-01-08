Merrimack crash, Jan. 6, 2023

A man was killed in this crash in Merrimack on Friday night. 

 Jeffrey Hastings

Counselors will be available for students and staff as classes resume Monday at Merrimack High School, after an 18-year-old was killed in a head-on crash Friday night.

Xander Venedam, 18, was a passenger in a 2018 Jeep Compass operated by Desiree Venedam, 43, of Merrimack that was driving eastbound on Continental Boulevard in Merrimack on Friday at 7 p.m., a statement from Merrimack police said.