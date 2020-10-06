MANCHESTER — Mayor Joyce Craig said Police Capt. Allen Aldenberg’s “exceptional experience” will help him lead the police force in the state’s largest city “with distinction.”
Craig submitted Aldenberg’s nomination to replace former Chief Carlo Capano to the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday night. Capano, who retired Sept. 30, has taken a job as a business manager for BodyWorn, the company that sold the city the body cameras uniformed police officers wear on duty.
Aldenberg was the only applicant for the police chief job, according to Lauren Smith, Craig’s chief of staff.
Aldenberg’s starting pay as chief would be $148,425, according to the mayor.
“Hiring a new chief of police is one of the most important decisions we as elected officials will make that will directly impact the future of our city,” Craig told aldermen Tuesday. “Captain Aldenberg is a man of integrity and I am confident that, given his exceptional experience, he will serve our community with distinction.”
Aldenberg has worked in law enforcement for 26 years, serving with the Essex County Sheriff’s Department in Massachusetts and the Goffstown Police Department prior to joining the Manchester department in 2003.
During his tenure in Manchester, Aldenberg has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, K9 officer, and as an investigator within the Detective Unit. Following his promotion to sergeant in 2013, he was assigned as a patrol supervisor and later served as the director of the Training Unit. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2017, and has been a member of the SWAT Team since 2011.
Aldenberg was named Officer of the Month in December 2010 and May 2012.
He was awarded the department’s Life Saving Medal in 2011 for his efforts in preventing a suicidal person from jumping from the ledge of a parking garage. And in 2016 he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for negotiating the surrender of an armed man.
“This past July, Captain Aldenberg established an anti-crime unit within the patrol division as part of the Project Safe Neighborhood initiative,” said Craig. “This played a critical role in the 11 arrests made on October 2 in the alley south of Auburn Street.”
Craig said ensuring community trust in the Manchester Police Department is central to Aldenberg’s goals as police chief.
“He intends to build off the Manchester Police Department’s strong history of community policing, promoting positive community contacts, and establishing new partnerships with community organizations to facilitate open dialogue,” said Craig.
Aldenberg has served with the Massachusetts Army National Guard for 26 years. He holds the rank of colonel and is the brigade commander for the 79th Troop Command-Homeland Security. Since 9/11, he has been deployed to Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Iraq in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He received the Bronze Star for his service in Iraq from 2009–10.
Aldenberg holds a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in justice administration from Norwich University in Vermont.
In July 2017, he graduated from the U.S. Army War College with a master’s of strategic studies degree.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen is expected to confirm Aldenberg at its next meeting on Oct. 20.