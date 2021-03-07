A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman was flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston after a head-on crash on Bridge Street in Pelham Saturday night.
The crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m. A Honda Fit and a Volkswagen Jetta were involved in the crash.
The operator of the Honda, Maura Oray, of Winchester, Mass. was flown to Tufts with serious injuries, according to a news release.
The operator of the Volkswagen, Jacen Boyden, 18, of Pelham, and passenger Emmy Bedard, 20, also of Pelham, were brought to Lawrence General by ambulance.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Any witnesses or anyone with information pertaining to the crash is encouraged to contact Officer Steven Russo at 635-2411.