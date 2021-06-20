Portions of Wellington Road in Manchester remain closed due to an early morning crash.
The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the area of 1155 Wellington Road.
Police are investigating a "motor vehicle crash with injuries," according to a news release. Police would not release further information on the crash around 11:15 a.m.
Police estimated the road will be closed into the the afternoon.
"Expect traffic delays for an extended period of time," the news release reads. "The incident is still under investigation and there is no further information at this time."
Manchester Christian Church used social media to warn those attending services at its Manchester to use Exit 1 on Route 101 to access the property.
Police are asking those with information on the incident to call the department at 603-668-8711. An anonymous crime tip can be left at the department's CrimeLine at 603-624-4040.