EXETER — An early morning crash left a tractor trailer in the woods, but the drivers and passengers suffered only minor injuries.
According to a state police news release, a 16-year-old driver from Greenville was headed east on Route 101 on Saturday morning. Around 6:15 a.m., he lost control of his 1998 Honda Civic due to a mechanical failure.
The car veered into the left lane and into the path of a tractor trailer driven by Heath Bleau, 44, of Palmer, Mass. The truck hit the teen's car, and pushed it into the guardrail. The trailer broke through the guard rail and skidded 50 feet into the woods on the right side of the road. Both drivers, and passengers in the Honda, got minor injures in the crash.
Part of Route 101 was closed for about four hours while the truck was towed out of the trees.
State police ask anyone with information about to the crash to call Trooper Harrison Walters of the New Hampshire State Police, Troop-A Barracks at (603) 679-3333 or email Harrison.Walters@dos.nh.gov.