breaking Crash of small plane leads to fire in Keene Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Oct 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 Updated 20 min ago WKBK RADIO KEENEAccording to multiple reports, a plane crashed in Keene Friday night, sparking a fire. A small airplane crashed in Keene Friday evening, sparking a fire. The plane crashed into a building on Lower Main Street in Keene just before 7 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration, near the Dillant-Hopkins Airport. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The FAA did not immediately release the plane's identification number, but said it was a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra.Bystanders photos and videos posted online show a small apartment building engulfed in flames after the crash. Police and firefighters are on the scene. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.