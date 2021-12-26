Crews make quick work of basement fire in Manchester's North End By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Dec 26, 2021 Dec 26, 2021 Updated 33 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save No injuries were reported as Manchester firefighters made quick work of a basement fire in the city’s North End on Sunday.Fire crews responded to 356 Whitney Ave. around 9:55 a.m. Sunday for a report of smoke coming from the basement windows of a home.Crews quickly knocked down the exterior fire, then moved indoors through a basement door in the rear of the home to extinguish the rest of the flames.The fire was ruled accidental, caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, Battalion Chief Robert Beaudet said in a release. The fire was declared under control by 10:22 a.m.Fire crews encountered icy slip and fall conditions on site, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Woman's body found in burned out camper in Manchester Tech snags, decentralization mean body-worn camera rollout for state police is months behind schedule Fatality in Manchester fire is the 13th this year in New Hampshire Christmas Eve fire in Nashua damages two apartments Police: Couple died after seeking shelter in trash bin Three-alarm fire in Nashua displaces approximately 10 Twin-engine plane crashes after engine failure approaching MHT; pilot, 23, killed Hooksett man arrested twice for DUI in two days Keene crash kills two and dog Fresh Express recalling salad products sold in NH over listeria contamination Request News Coverage