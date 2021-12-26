No injuries were reported as Manchester firefighters made quick work of a basement fire in the city’s North End on Sunday.

Fire crews responded to 356 Whitney Ave. around 9:55 a.m. Sunday for a report of smoke coming from the basement windows of a home.

Crews quickly knocked down the exterior fire, then moved indoors through a basement door in the rear of the home to extinguish the rest of the flames.

The fire was ruled accidental, caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, Battalion Chief Robert Beaudet said in a release. The fire was declared under control by 10:22 a.m.

Fire crews encountered icy slip and fall conditions on site, but no injuries were reported, officials said.