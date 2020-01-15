NASHUA - Emergency crews are responding to reports of a gyrocopter crash at Nashua Municipal Airport.
Nashua fire officials confirmed firefighters were dispatched to Nashua Municipal Airport at Boire Field, 93 Perimeter Rd. in Nashua, around 3 p.m. for reports of an experimental aircraft down in the middle of a runway. Fire and police officials said the crash involved a gyrocopter, with at least one person injured.
Officials have also reported fuel was leaking onto the runway from the downed aircraft.
Nashue police confirmed a small gyrocopter had a hard landing and crashed, and the lone occupant of the aircraft sustained minor injuries. Police said the situation is "under control."
This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.
