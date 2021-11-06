A sold-out music festival turned into a mass casualty incident that left at least eight people dead and scores injured. A crowd surge near the stage at the Astroworld music festival in Houston organized by Travis Scott - which occurred as the rapper was performing - caused panic and what officials described as a "chaotic" scene.
"This is a tragic night," Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters. "We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and scores of individuals that were injured."
Peña said about 50,000 people were estimated to have been in attendance at the sold out music festival in Texas that was due to run from Nov 5 to 6.
He said that between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. local time on Friday the "crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage," causing panic and injuries. However, he noted the investigation was ongoing and the cause of the deaths was not yet determined. Some 17 individuals had been transferred to nearby hospitals, he added, with at least 11 of those in cardiac arrest and requiring CPR.
Harris County Judge, Lina Hidalgo, said music revelers and fans aged as young as 10 had been transferred to hospitals for treatment. "It's an extremely tragic night," she told reporters. "Our hearts are broken."
The organizers of the Astroworld Festival said in a statement on Saturday morning: "Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight - especially those we lost and their loved ones." They added that they were "focused on supporting local officials," and asked those who had attended the event to come forward with any relevant information to assist police.
While the mass casualty incident began on Friday night, Pena said a total of more than 300 people had been treated at a field hospital set up near the NRG Park throughout the first day of the festival, including the aftermath of the crowd surge.
A reunification center had been set up at a local hotel for people trying to find and meet those who attended the event. Officials said two emergency hotline phone numbers had been established, and were quickly overwhelmed with a high volume of callers.
Houston Mayor's office tweeted its condolences to the families of those killed and injured, adding that "organizers held the event to bring people together for music, but it sadly ended in tragedy. Thanks to police, fire & other agencies that responded to assist."
The annual music festival, named after Scott's studio album, began in 2018 but was halted during the coronavirus pandemic last year. Texas-born Scott, 29, unveiled the line up in October with artists including Lil Baby and Drake performing on Friday. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who has a child with Scott, was also in attendance, according to her Instagram posts.
Video from the event earlier on Friday showed fireworks and a colorful set with thousands dancing, jumping and filming on their phones.
Houston Police said the festival had been stopped midway through Scott's performance as events occurred and that the festival would be completely canceled on Saturday. They added that Scott and event promoters had been in close cooperation with emergency services.
"It happened all at once," Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite, who was near the front of the crowd, told reporters on Friday.
"Suddenly we had several people down on the ground, experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode," he said. "And so we immediately started doing CPR, and moving people right then, and that's when I went and met with the promoters, and Live Nation, and they agreed to end early in the interest of public safety."
The Astroworld Festival organizers and the Live Nation entertainment company did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post early Saturday.
The official website noted ahead of the event that "health, safety and security are always our top priority."
Video footage shared on social media Saturday, including from an ABC 13 Houston local news reporter, appeared to show hundreds of people jumping over barriers and pushing their way into the event without tickets earlier in the day. The Washington Post could not independently verify the footage.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said more than 350 police officers had been at the event throughout the day, as well as 241 security personnel. He acknowledged that there had been incidents of kids "rushing" past security to get in earlier Friday but added that it had been brought "under control" and did not appear related to the later deaths.
He urged people not to speculate on potential causes. "There's a lot of rumors going around … we have hurting families out here," Finner said, adding that police were working to identify the dead. "We will treat it as an investigation."
The Washington Post's Ellen Francis contributed to this report.