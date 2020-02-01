HUDSON — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at Alvirne High School early Saturday morning after a custodian alerted them to smoke in the building.
Adam Frederick, a dispatcher for Hudson Fire Department, said the custodian was working an overnight shift at the school when he smelled smoke and heard an alarm going off around 5:30 a.m. The man called the fire department, and the first firefighters to arrive located a fire on a construction trailer inside a garage at the rear of the building.
Fire damage was limited to the area where the fire started, Frederick said.
“Some smoke had gotten into several rooms within the area of the fire,” he said, but firefighters used large fans to remove the smoke from the building.
Frederick said the custodian’s quick action helped limit the damage.
“He did the right thing,” he said. “He called the fire department immediately to report it. … That really got us a good jump on it and we got there before it could spread.”
Twenty firefighters responded to the fire, with mutual aid from Hudson, Nashua, Londonderry and Pelham fire departments. No injuries were reported.