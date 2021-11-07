SOMERSWORTH — The story of 37-year-old Katie Merrihew may never be fully known. She was killed last Tuesday around 10 p.m. while trying to cross the northbound lane of Route 108 near the Shell gas station and convenience store in Somersworth.
Her life, at least recently, was lived in a homeless encampment across the street.
“It was a dark area of roadway,” Somersworth police Lt. Matthew Duval said. “It would have been difficult to see her. The man (driver) remained on scene. He was distraught, but it seems it was a tragic accident.”
The last estimate by police and welfare officials was that 30 to 40 homeless people were clustered in small- and medium-sized tents and makeshift homes across the 100-acre tract of private, undeveloped property. Somersworth police are preparing to remove the homeless population from the area around Willand Pond.
The eviction process will begin Monday morning at 9.
Teams of three police officers, each with EMTs and welfare personnel on standby, will enter the thickly wooded area off Route 108 near the Somersworth-Dover line and go from tent to tent escorting the remaining residents off the property. Wagons are being made available to assist them in moving their belongings.
“Our goal is not to arrest people, but to have them safely leave the property,” Somersworth Police Capt. Timothy McLin said Friday.
McLin uses the term “procedural justice” to describe what he says is the execution of lawful official trespass orders that were delivered to the homeless residents last week, giving them until Monday to vacate.
McLin said calls for police and medical services have escalated as the population of the camp grew, precipitated in part by evictions. In the background, he said, are the common factors of homelessness, including substance abuse and mental health problems.
One homeless resident of the encampment who identified herself only as “Christina” said recently that, like herself, many Willand Pond dwellers were former residents of the Amazon trailer park in Rochester and were evicted over the past several months.
“Each story is different,” she said. Many of the problems stem from methamphetamine drug use, she acknowledged, adding that “unfortunately, mental health problems, which no one comprehends, is also part of it.”
Shelter beds are at near capacity across the state, according to David Balian, Dover’s public welfare director. The shortage of affordable housing makes it nearly impossible to resettle some of the homeless population, even with the assistance of housing vouchers.
“They have housing vouchers but can’t find a landlord to take them, because 100 others have lined up to take the apartment. It’s a supply-and-demand issue,” Balian said.
After weeks of planning led by the Community Action Partnership, police and area welfare officials, the camp clearing was timed at the beginning of the month because it’s when many of the homeless have their monthly Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or disability checks and have income available, expanding their options.
Earlier last week, when officials gathered to brief each other on the eviction resettlement plans, about 11 of 22 camp tent sites in the Willand Pond woods remained “active” with about 30 individuals, according to Balian.
He says that police and outreach teams have been regularly visiting the sites in an effort to engage with the remaining residents, bringing water, informational flyers and even offering to help carry out belongings.
Baliean estimated Friday that about a third of those vacating the camp have been seen at the Strafford County Extreme Weather Warming Center at 30 Willand Drive in Somersworth, where showers, laundry and offers of services have been available, just as they will be Monday.
Normally, the warming center is for life-threatening weather events.
However, the evacuation of the camp, together with the current limited shelter capacity in the region, has prompted discussions between Somersworth and Dover officials about expanding the hours and using it as a venue to connect the homeless with services.