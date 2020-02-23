RUMNEY -- A Massachusetts man and his two young daughters were seriously injured Sunday when their snowmobile crashed on the summit of Stinson Mountain.
"The crash was determined to be the result of an accidental grip of the snowmobile throttle as the three were remounting the snowmobile after stopping on the summit," Fish and Game officials said in a news release. "The snowmobile traveled 35 feet and struck several spruce trees."
Paul Dwane, 45, of Westborough, and his daughters suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the noon crash, and were carried down the mountain on a tracked utility terrain vehicle, Fish and Game officials said.
The three, who were all wearing helmets at the time of the accident, were taken by ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
Rescuers had to use various snowmobiles and tracked utility terrain vehicles to reach the top of Stinson Mountain via the snowmobile trail, according to Fish and Game.
First responders from the Rumney Fire Department, Hebron Fire Department, Plymouth Fire Department, Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue, and a Fish and Game Conservation Officer assisted in the rescue.