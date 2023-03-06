Bradley International Airport

Sign to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn. 

 Hoang 'Leon' Nguyen/The Republican

The passenger who died after a “severe turbulence event” on a business jet diverted to Bradley International Airport has been identified as Dana Hyde, 55, of Cabin John, Maryland.

Connecticut State Troopers responded to a medical assist call at the airport at around 3:49 p.m. on Friday. An ambulance took Hyde to Saint Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was later pronounced deceased, Connecticut State Police said in a statement.