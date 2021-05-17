EXETER — Arius Lawrence and Alex Torres can put smiles on the faces of even the grumpiest drivers.
They’re the dancing flaggers.
“Yo, man!” one driver shouted from his car window to the hip-swaying Lawrence, who moved to New Hampshire a little over a year ago from the Virgin Islands.
Lawrence said he loves calypso dancing and jamming to Caribbean music in his highlighter-yellow safety vest and powder blue hard hat.
“There’s just happiness in me,” he said with a smile as he directed traffic on Epping Road one morning last week with Torres, his flagging partner and buddy from Vieques, an island off Puerto Rico’s coast.
“We just give people energy by dancing,” said Torres, who’s been asked by some drivers if he’s getting paid extra to bust a move.
The dancing duo from Nashua work for Project Flagging Inc., a Brunswick, Maine, company that provides flaggers in Maine and New Hampshire.
“We’re good people. We like to make people happy. We hustle. We work. We’ve got two jobs,” said Torres, 21.
Project Flagging general manager Nathan Burns said safety is the No. 1 priority on the job site, but that doesn’t mean employees can’t have a little fun while keeping the traffic flowing.
“If we can put a smile on the motorist’s face on the way by, I would consider that a bonus,” he said.
Lindsey Jones, who lives a few miles from the construction work, passes through at least once a day.
“When I saw the dancing flaggers, it definitely made me smile. I also had my 5-year-old daughter with me, and she thought it was awesome,” she said.
The pair has made bus rides for local school kids more entertaining, too.
“The kids love watching them dance. They ask if the dancing guys are there every morning and afternoon,” said school bus driver Cheryl Goudreault, who sees the flaggers on her elementary school route. “My bus monitor says it makes sitting in traffic fun. They make us smile. We all wave as we go through.”
Liz Mackey said she was having “one of those days” where she was running late for work, but her mood changed as soon as she saw Lawrence and Torres doing their thing.
She first noticed Torres while she was waiting at a stop sign on Brentwood Road.
“He was dancing as he flagged me on, and it just turned my entire day around. Then to see the other gentleman down there doing the same thing made me giggle so hard I thought I was gonna bust a gut,” Mackey said.
Lawrence, 52, says his dancing doesn’t distract him from his directing duties. He was a school bus driver for 10 years in the Virgin Islands and says he knows a thing or two about keeping focused amid distractions.
Lawrence said his island life was all about music and having fun, and now he’s bringing it to work.
“I want to make myself happy to make my day go by faster,” he said.
The street dancing has made the slowdowns along Epping Road more bearable for drivers.
“Their happiness is so contagious, and we thank them for that,” Jones said. “The world could use more dancing flaggers.”