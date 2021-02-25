The road to the summit of Clingmans Dome in Great Smoky Mountains National Park is a showstopper. It curves through corridors of spruce and fir, emerging from the trees to kiss scenic overlooks, where you can kill the engine and gaze out at the humpback expanse of the Smokies. The tallest mountain in Tennessee, Clingmans Dome is one of the greatest attractions for hikers who visit the park. But getting to its top can be an adventure in its own right; drivers are more than 6,000 feet above sea level, navigating roads with nerve-racking drop-offs. One wrong turn and you could tumble down.
On July 15, 2019, that's what happened when a Chevy Cobalt plunged more than 50 feet from a stretch of Clingmans Dome Road near its terminus, killing the driver and injuring a passenger. In Great Smoky, the crash was the latest in a history of deadly motor vehicle accidents along the park's side-winding roads.
The most probable cause of death in Great Smoky is a vehicle crash, which is saying something for a park whose 522,427 acres of mountains and rivers offer ample opportunities for falling or drowning. "On record, we've seen roughly 500 fatalities since the inception of the park" in 1934, says Dana Soehn, spokesperson for Great Smoky. "About 170 of those deaths are related to motor vehicle accidents."
Every national park has hazards that cause serious injuries and deaths. The outdoor travel site Outforia recently ranked the parks by number of deaths after it obtained systemwide data spanning 2010 to 2020 and categorized the fatalities. A heart attack would be classified as medical/natural death, while tripping and cracking your skull on a rock - or losing your balance on a ledge - counts as a fall.
Of the 62 national parks in the system at the time (New River Gorge in Virginia became the 63rd this year), these 10 are ranked as the most dangerous.
- Grand Canyon, Arizona (134 deaths)
- Yosemite, California (126 deaths)
- Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee and North Carolina (92 deaths)
- Sequoia & Kings Canyon, California (75 deaths)
- Yellowstone, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho (52 deaths)
- Denali, Alaska (51 deaths)
- Mount Rainier, Washington (51 deaths)
- Rocky Mountain, Colorado (49 deaths)
- Grand Teton, Wyoming (48 deaths)
- Zion, Utah (43 deaths)
Several national parks recorded no deaths between 2010 and 2020: Gateway Arch, Missouri; Petrified Forest, Arizona; Kenai Fjords, Alaska; American Samoa, American Samoa; North Cascades, Washington; Isle Royale, Michigan; Kobuk Valley, Alaska; and Gates of the Arctic, Alaska.
The Outforia ranking does not include 2020 deaths, many of which occurred during the nationwide surge of pandemic-era visitation that parks experienced this past year. As the pandemic heads into its second year, the ranking offers some helpful insights for visitors about where and how accidental deaths can happen.
Take the Grand Canyon, one of the most iconic symbols of the American landscape and the deadliest national park on the Outforia ranking.
But while some visitors have fallen while posing for selfies on the rim, the most common fatalities in the park result from natural medical emergencies. Many of these emergencies begin with heat exhaustion from the infernal temperatures at the bottom of the canyon, which can reach as high as 150 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer. Heat, combined with more than 4,000 feet of elevation gain for hikers ascending the canyon from the bottom, can be dangerous for anyone with cardiac or respiratory problems, diabetes or little experience in a desert climate.
"If you're simply in that environment and not exerting yourself, you still might experience heat exhaustion," says Joelle Baird, public affairs specialist for Grand Canyon National Park. Baird is familiar with the dangers of the canyon, having served as a ranger with the park's preventive search-and-rescue team (P-SAR), which tries to educate hikers before they get in trouble.
Baird says P-SAR teams go beyond asking visitors whether they have sufficient water, snacks and appropriate clothing, though those are all important. They also ask hikers why they have chosen a trail. If they know the motivation, they can suggest a more manageable hike. "Sometimes it's just, 'I want to see the river,' " she says. "And that's easy to work with. You don't have to go down to the bottom of the canyon to see the river."
In addition to overambition, one red flag that P-SAR teams encounter is hiker groupthink. "Sometimes hiking in a group can be dangerous because no one wants to be the squeaky wheel," Baird says. "They may be having trouble" but are reluctant to speak up.
Falls are the top cause of death in Yosemite, where the second most deaths occur. And it's not just because of climbers tackling the famed peaks of Half Dome or El Capitan. More falls occur as a result of taking selfies near treacherous terrain, not paying attention or ignoring risks. "While Yosemite is certainly a destination for rock climbing and higher-risk activities, the majority of our search and rescues that we see, anecdotally, are people who are engaging in traditional park activities such as casual hikes on marked trails," park ranger Jamie Richards says.
Posing for photos, selfies in particular, has emerged as a cause of fatal falls. In the past decade, Yosemite visitors have plunged to their deaths from Nevada Fall, Taft Point and Vernal Falls while attempting to take selfies or pose for others. The Vernal Falls deaths, which occurred in 2011, were especially grim. Three park visitors fell from the top of the 317-foot-tall cascade. One had been posing for a photo near the brink of the cascade when she lost her footing and fell into the water. Two bystanders tried to extract her, only to be swept over the waterfall.
Even in more tranquil park territory, spur-of-the-moment decisions can lead to falls. According to Richards, the ragged beauty of Yosemite's jagged peaks, misty waterfalls and towering Ponderosa pines can distract visitors from subtle hazards such as a lingering patch of ice or an unsafe off-trail detour.
"It just takes one false step to lose your balance, fall, break an ankle or hit your head," Richards says.
And if water coursing over the rocks is strong and abundant enough, visitors could drown. Beyond falls and natural death, drownings are the most common cause of death in Yosemite. The park website warns visitors to be cautious when hiking the Mist Trail, which stretches past Emerald Pool. This shallow river-fed lake can look inviting on broiling summer days, but beneath its glassy surface are extremely strong currents. Despite the signs posted around the lake, some visitors have waded into the seemingly placid waters of Emerald Pool, only to get whisked away by the current.
Drowning is also a noteworthy danger in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. "We have boulder-strewn swift river systems throughout the park, and we don't recommend swimming in them," Soehn says. "The water can rise unpredictably if there's rain in the upper mountains. It may be kind of sunshine at the lower elevations, and people can be taken off guard" by the current. Sixty drownings have been recorded in Great Smoky since the park's opening.
Auto crashes, the top killer at Great Smoky, may be a result of the park's development. Soehn says the park was designed when auto touring was becoming popular. "One of the largest advocacy groups for the creation of the park was an auto touring group," Soehn says. "They had been driving out West, doing scenic touring, and they realized what an opportunity it could be, to bring tourism into their home in the eastern U.S."
The 384 miles of roadway in the park were carefully designed to fold into the craggy landscape and align with the topography of the mountains. "That is what presents the challenge for drivers," Soehn says. While visitors may understand that they'll be doing a lot of driving, "they need to approach it differently than they would for their daily commute on a highway."
Parks have safety information on their websites and at visitors centers. Being prepared, watching your surroundings and knowing your recreational limitations can be the difference between life and death.