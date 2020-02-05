DANVILLE -- The town is proposing a new $2.6 million police station to replace the one at the safety complex that was supposed to be temporary but has served as its home for more than 30 years.
The project is one of the big-ticket items to be debated at Saturday’s town deliberative session, and to go up for a final vote at the polls on March 10.
The proposed 5,200-square-foot station would be a significant upgrade from the approximately 700-square-foot space now occupied by the police department and the fire department.
If approved, the station would be built on town-owned land on Hersey Road near the highway garage.
Selectmen and the town’s budget committee have recommended voters approve the project, but some residents have voiced concerns about the price tag and the size of the building.
Police Chief Wade Parsons outlined the project and the need for a new station on the department’s website.
In his statement, he said that when the safety complex was built, opening in 1988, the department was expected to remain housed there for seven years until a larger station could be constructed.
“Thirty years later, the police department is still working out of the same four small rooms that were allocated for use within the building. The police department can no longer effectively and safely operate at the current facility,” he said.
According to his statement on the website, some of the problems with the space at the safety complex include the lack of the following: a secure booking room, holding cells, impound yard, training and conference rooms, kitchen, break room, locker room and interview room.
The station also has only one garage bay accessible to police and there are no offices for supervisors or detectives. One restroom is shared by police, fire, civilians and those in custody. The station also has a small lobby with "no place to sit," and limited storage areas, according to the statement.
Board of Selectmen Chairman Scott Borucki said he feels the new station is long overdue.
“Obviously I’m really hoping the residents will support it. I am concerned about the chatter that everyone is worried about the dollar amount,” he said.
Borucki said he feels the project will come in under budget.
Selectman Shawn O’Neil, the board’s vice chairman, said the $2.6 million is a guaranteed maximum price.
This is the first time the town has proposed a separate police station.
“We’ve been talking about this for a long time,” O’Neil said.
While some residents have complained that the size is excessive, Borucki said the town needs a building that will accommodate future growth of the town.
“We want to make sure that we’re covered 20, 30, 50 years from now as opposed to worrying about what we need today,” he said.
Saturday’s deliberative session will begin at 10 a.m. at the Danville Community Center.