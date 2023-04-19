Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens had his right leg amputated after a bicycle crash last month and suffered spinal cord damage in the collision, his wife revealed Tuesday.

Kirsten Teevens called the outpouring of support since the March 16 incident in St. Augustine, Fla., "nothing short of amazing" in a statement released by the school. "As Buddy navigates through the healing of his injuries, he is experiencing many positive improvements. Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, Buddy's right leg was amputated due to the severity of the injury," the statement read.