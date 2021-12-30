breaking Dead body reported in Merrimack River in Manchester Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Dec 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester rescue workers were on the Merrimack River on Thursday to respond to the call of a dead body.Police logged a call regarding the body about 11:30 a.m. The location was the Granite Street bridge, and the Manchester Fire Department launched rescue boats to investigate.They concentrated on an area just south of the bridge on the east side of the river. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Two from Manchester among dead in fiery toll plaza crash in N.J. Man, 83, killed as Amtrak train derails after colliding car in Haverhill, Mass. Londonderry home gutted by fire on Monday Crews make quick work of basement fire in Manchester's North End Close call for dog and three people prompts warning about thin ice Shasta Street fire sparked by unattended pot on stove, Manchester fire officials say Christmas Eve fire in Nashua damages two apartments Hooksett man arrested twice for DUI in two days Keene crash kills two and dog Twin-engine plane crashes after engine failure approaching MHT; pilot, 23, killed Request News Coverage