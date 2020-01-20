Two people were killed and 15 others wounded Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri, when a gunman opened fire on a line of people waiting outside a bar, police said.
Capt. David Jackson of the Kansas City Police Department told reporters that officers were called in from all over the Missouri metro area when the shooting began about 11:30 p.m., adding that they arrived at a “chaotic scene.” Jackson said a man and woman were found dead in a parking lot soon after.
“As the investigation unfolded, at least 15 other victims arrived at area hospitals,” police said in a tweet about 6 a.m. Monday. Three of the victims are in critical condition, he added.
Police said an armed security guard engaged the assailant outside the bar, but few other details were immediately available Monday morning. The department said it thinks the gunman was the deceased man.
“A preliminary investigation shows that there was a line of people to get into the establishment and that the suspect approached the line and started shooting into the line,” Jackson said. “We don’t know if he was targeting a specific person or if there was a relationship or anything that led up to that.”
Citing local media outlets, the Associated Press identified the bar as the 9ine Ultra Lounge. Before the shooting, a Facebook page associated with the lounge advertised an event that appeared to be a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs football team, which advanced to the Super Bowl on Sunday after beating the Tennessee Titans.
Jean Peters Baker, the prosecutor for Jackson County, Missouri, told reporters that the shooting marked a “tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City.”
“It’s hard to stand here and talk about this kind of tragedy on really one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time,” she added.
Another shooting Sunday night inside a San Antonio club left two dead and five injured after an assailant began firing “indiscriminately” inside, police said. All of the victims were patrons.
That incident was apparently preceded by an argument, though police provided few details. Police were still searching for the assailant Sunday night.
“I’m confident we will identify the individual and have that person in custody sooner than later,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.