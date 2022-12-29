FRANCONIA — Following the recent deaths of two hikers in Franconia Notch, a mountaineer and risk-assessment expert is calling for compassion for the victims, increased awareness and responsibility among hikers, and continued emotional support for search-and-rescue workers.
Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Mass., a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology at Vanderbilt University, died of exposure on Mount Lafayette. Authorities said she had set out early on Nov. 20 with the goal of summiting Mount Lafayette and three other 4,000-foot plus peaks in Franconia Notch.
Sotelo, whose goal was to have climbed all 48 of New Hampshire’s 4,000 foot and taller peaks by her 20th birthday on Nov. 23, was found on her birthday on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette, at the northern end of Franconia Notch.
On Christmas Day, New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers located the body of Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem, near the Falling Waters Trail at the southern end of Franconia Notch. Li had planned to do the 8.6 mile Bridle Path/Falling Waters Loop.
Each was hiking alone.
While Sotelo and Li had summertime hiking experience, Fish and Game officials said neither was familiar with nor prepared for the demands of hiking in winter in the White Mountains.
Following Sotelo’s death, and now Li’s, talk in the online hiking community included speculation, sympathy, questions about what happened and a fair amount of finger-pointing at the pair for their perceived poor choices that cost them their lives and endangered those who searched for them and later recovered their bodies.
“It’s a natural human reaction to judge. But when we do that, we stop learning,” said Ty Gagne, an accomplished hiker of the White Mountains and of mountains around the world.
Gagne, 54, is the author of the books “Where You’ll Find Me: Risk, Decisions, and the Last Climb of Kate Matrosova” and of “The Last Traverse: Tragedy and Resilience in the Winter Whites.”
Goal-obsessed
Based on his own shortcomings and on the misadventures of other hikers, Gagne said he discusses what went wrong “from a place of nonjudgment because I’ve made mistakes.”
He said he brings a unique perspective to those discussions: Since 2003, he has been the chief executive officer of the New Hampshire Public Risk Management Exchange, which provides property, liability and employment-related coverage for state municipalities.
More familiar with the events that led to Sotelo’s death than Li’s, Gagne said Sotelo frequently has been compared to Kate Matrosova, the subject of his book. Both women were extremely goal-driven and seemingly were unwilling or unable to alter their hikes for weather conditions.
Matrosova froze to death on Feb. 15 or 16, 2015, between mounts Madison and Adams while attempting a traverse of the Presidential Range. While she was an experienced winter hiker and carried a rescue beacon and a satellite telephone, like Sotelo in Franconia Notch, she was operating under an arbitrary deadline, Gagne said.
Matrosova gave herself a narrow window to complete the north-south traverse before returning to work as a trader at a New York City bank. Both women encountered high winds and frigid temperatures on their respective hikes.
They met the same fate.
“They came to the White Mountains with self-imposed deadlines and a predetermined itinerary,” Gagne said. They “took on a significant amount of risk” when they didn’t amend those plans.
In too deep
Gagne, a frequent public speaker, said that when he addresses groups about what happened to Matrosova, he brings up how she needed a “rescuer.”
“And I’m not talking about the teams that went to search for her,” Gagne said, explaining that to him a rescuer, before or during a hike, “is that person who can put their hand on your shoulder and say ‘You’re too deep into this. Let’s have a conversation.’ ”
For some hikers, that conversation might include a strong suggestion to turn back, Gagne said.
He pointed out that “the White Mountains are within a day’s drive for 60 million people,” which make them an attractive place to hike. In Franconia Notch, “You can literally pull your car up to the trailhead without any knowledge of the terrain.”
A lot of the hikers who need search and rescue “overestimate their ability and underestimate the time, complexity and risk associated with hiking in the White Mountains,” Gagne said. “My goal isn’t to scare people, but to raise awareness of being prepared.
“Are you willing to modify your plans?” he said. “All of this comes down to human factors, to emotion. You can be overtaken just by the beauty of Franconia Notch, Mount Washington. They just draw us in and sometimes that emotion can overtake” common sense, Gagne said.
More education for hikers — in the form of public-service announcements and highway signs about summit conditions — could be helpful in preventing or reducing some hiking mishaps, he said.
Hiking is a physical and mental exercise, requiring the right equipment as well as “self- and situational awareness… knowing who you are even before presenting at the trailhead.”
“It’s having limits and knowing how much value you’ve placed on what you’re doing today and while you’re up there, it’s taking a self-inventory,” he said.
Gagne hopes that hikers can overcome “summit fever” — the obsessive goal to reach mountain peaks at all costs — and become increasingly mindful of the consequences of their actions on others, both professional and volunteers.
“Backcountry search-and-rescue members are first responders just as fire, police and EMS personnel are,” he said. “We can’t forget that they’re subject to the same types of emotional trauma and stress in the mountains as our public servants are in a more urban environment.”