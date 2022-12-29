Ty Gagne

FRANCONIA — Following the recent deaths of two hikers in Franconia Notch, a mountaineer and risk-assessment expert is calling for compassion for the victims, increased awareness and responsibility among hikers, and continued emotional support for search-and-rescue workers.

Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Mass., a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology at Vanderbilt University, died of exposure on Mount Lafayette. Authorities said she had set out early on Nov. 20 with the goal of summiting Mount Lafayette and three other 4,000-foot plus peaks in Franconia Notch.