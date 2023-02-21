The law firm representing the family of a 5-year-old boy who died after falling from a third-story apartment in downtown Manchester late last month is calling for an investigation into the overall safety of windows in the building and others nearby.
The boy, whose identity was not released, fell from a window at 1436 Elm Street around 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, and died shortly after.
The incident occurred not far from where a 7-year-old child sustained serious injuries after falling from a third floor window at nearby 1458 Elm St. The child hit a bulkhead, officials said.
Attorney Thomas Flaws of the Massachusetts-based firm, Altman Nussbaum Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, is representing the family of the child that died.
Flaws said both incidents occurred within the same row of buildings, which he says have “identical” designs.
The family, who have asked not to be identified at this time, are questioning whether the windows installed in these buildings are unsafe and if more young children could potentially be in danger, Flaws said.
"Our hearts go out to this wonderful family who has suffered an unimaginable loss,” said Flaws in a statement. “While nothing can ever make up for the loss of a child, the Manchester community deserves a thorough investigation regarding the safety of these windows. We urge public safety officials to take action. There are far too many similarities in the cases of children falling from these windows and something must be done before any other children are harmed.
“These units are marketed as being family-friendly, and because of that, many children live in them,” Flaws added. “We respectfully urge public safety officials to immediately inspect and investigate the safety of these windows and buildings on Elm Street in Manchester.”
According to Manchester’s city website, the owner of record for the property is Renew II LP (Limited Partnership).
Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said his department doesn’t conduct safety inspections on windows in local residences. Attempts to reach inspectors in the city’s planning department on Tuesday afternoon were unsuccessful.
Around 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, firefighters and an ambulance crew responded to the rear of 1436 Elm St. in downtown Manchester for a report of a child who had fallen from a third-story window.
Upon arrival, crews found a 5-year-old boy unconscious and suffering head trauma, Manchester District Chief Jonathan Starr said.
First responders began performing CPR on the boy, and the boy was transported by ambulance to Elliot Hospital where a trauma team had been activated.
The boy was stabilized and flown to a Boston-area hospital for additional treatment, officials said.
On Feb. 6, public safety officials confirmed the boy had died.
Flaws said he and the boy's family isn't suggesting the city or state “dropped the ball” in any way. He said the family is devastated by the loss of their son, but also troubled by the incident.
“When you find out such a similar thing happened last May with a 7-year-old, in an almost identical property, the family has real questions,” said Flaws.