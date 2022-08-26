Fatal crash on Route 16

A late-model Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound when the river lost control and the vehicle rolled over.   

 New Hampshire State Police

MADISON -- The two more adults thrown from an SUV that overturned during a single-vehicle accident on Route 16 Sunday have died, New Hampshire State Police announced.

The deaths bring to three the number of fatalities in the accident, which took place in Madison on Sunday afternoon. Five children in the vehicle survived with minor injuries.