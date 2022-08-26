MADISON -- The two more adults thrown from an SUV that overturned during a single-vehicle accident on Route 16 Sunday have died, New Hampshire State Police announced.
The deaths bring to three the number of fatalities in the accident, which took place in Madison on Sunday afternoon. Five children in the vehicle survived with minor injuries.
State Police said Albany resident Ann-Marie Sargent, 40, died Thursday at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Another person in the car, Michael Seibel, 44, of North Conway, died at Maine Medical on Wednesday.
State Police have said three adults were thrown from the late-model Chevrolet Tahoe when the driver lost control and rolled it onto its roof while heading southbound on Route 16. None of the three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, State Police believe.
Albany resident Kevin Sargent, 44, was pronounced dead the day of the accident at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
State Police released no additional details about the accident on Friday and said they would not do so at this point because the investigation is ongoing.
The deaths took place on a two-lane state highway that connects the Seacoast region to the White Mountains. Two days before the Madison crash, Manchester 8-year-old Gabriel Simpson died when the family automobile was involved in a collision on Route 16.