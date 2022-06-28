MENDON, Missouri — Federal investigators arrived Tuesday in Missouri to determine what led to a collision between an Amtrak train and a dump truck at a rural railroad crossing that left four people dead and more than 100 injured.
A team of 16 National Transportation Safety Board investigators are beginning their probe into the factors that led to the crash and derailment — the second fatal collision between a passenger train and motor vehicle at an unmarked crossing in two days.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday that a third passenger on the train died at a hospital of injuries suffered in the derailment, increasing the death toll to four.
An occupant of the dump truck also was killed. Authorities said about 150 people were taken to 10 hospitals for treatment of injuries that range from minor to serious in nature.
The Southwest Chief train was on its way to Chicago from Los Angeles when it derailed while carrying 275 passengers and 12 crew members. Injured passengers were flown to hospitals in Columbia and Kansas City, Missouri, which is about 100 miles southwest of the crash site.
Eight cars and two locomotives derailed in the collision, with cars overturning onto their sides.
Amtrak pledged support to the NTSB investigation, saying it is continuing to help passengers who spent the night in nearby schools and other shelters. The railroad said in a statement that passengers are being rerouted to their destinations onboard trains or buses.
Passengers on the train recounted being thrown several feet before climbing over suitcases and seats to pull themselves, family members and others out of the train.
Tom Fistere was one stop from completing his 6,000-mile trip around the country when he heard a loud bang Monday.
“I just knew we had a problem,” the retired emergency medical technician said. “I glanced off to the side, looking ahead, and I saw a dust cloud, which means I knew we had hit a vehicle. I’m used to working emergency services, and I thought, ‘Oh God, I can’t get away from it.’”
Fistere took the two-week trip as a retirement gift to himself. He said he considers himself fortunate because he was on the right side of the dining car and seated behind a table, which acted like a seat belt.
“At first I thought we were just starting to slow down. I thought it was kind of noisy, but maybe we would stay upright,” he said. “And then we tipped.”
After the train came to rest on its side, he walked out a door that was slightly ajar and jumped four feet to the ground. Before escaping, he helped evacuate the dining car and waited inside with one person who needed medical attention. Fistere waited seven hours for family to drive from Minneapolis to pick him up.
“I’ll probably get on a train eventually,” he said, “but not right away.”