A year after a proposed expansion and renovation of the town’s fire station was defeated, Hampstead voters will consider the same $1.35 million plan again this year.
Selectmen and the budget committee are backing a warrant article calling for a 4,200-square-foot addition and other improvements, which include creating a decontamination area to separate contaminants from the living and office areas of the Little’s Lane station, which was built in 1985.
Fire Chief Michael Carrier insists that the decontamination area is critical to reduce the cancer risk for firefighters.
“The most important reason that we’re looking at this addition and renovation is the firefighters’ health and safety. We need an area of the station where they can decontaminate their personal protective equipment,” he said, adding that it’s also needed for firefighters to properly decontaminate after returning from a call involving possible exposure to COVID-19.
In order to create the decontamination area, he said other changes need to be made to the building, including the relocation of bathrooms, which will be moved upstairs. The bathroom move will then impact existing office, living and training space.
“It truly is a need of the town. It’s not a want. In order to be compliant with the presumptive cancer law we need to be able to provide a space where firefighters can get out of their gear and clean it and store it separated from the living (area). By not doing the renovation there’s a liability that exists for the town,” Selectmen Chairman Sean Murphy said.
In addition to the decontamination area, the project would address the inadequate living and office space for 24-hour coverage and other problems, including the lack of storage for emergency medical supplies, radio/communications equipment and basic custodial supplies.
A similar proposal failed to get the 60% majority needed for passage in 2020 by a vote of 746 yes to 871 no.
Murphy is hopeful the project will garner more support this time around.
“Unfortunately it was defeated last year, but it didn’t change the fact that the need is still there,” he said.
Planning for the addition began several years ago at a price tag of about $3 million, but the figure was reduced because officials felt it was too steep.
Carrier said the project would be funded through a five-year bond with a 0.74% interest rate, which is lower than the rate included with last year’s proposal.
“This is probably the best time to go forward with this construction because the interest rate is so low and the cost of construction is only going to go up,” he said.