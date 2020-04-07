SALEM - A Deerfield man is dead following the collision of the motorcycle he was riding and a vehicle Monday evening on Zion Hill Road.
The 47-year-old victim, whom police did not identify pending notification of next of kin, was riding north on a 2005 Harley Davidson about 5:20 p.m. when he collided with a 2012 Volvo station wagon, according to Salem Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan.
The victim survived the accident, was transported to Parkland Medical Center in Derry, where he died as a result of his injuries, police said.
No charges have been filed at this time and police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, they said.
The Salem Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.