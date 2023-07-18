Deerfield man killed in Maine camper fire By Christopher Burns Bangor Daily News, Maine Jul 18, 2023 Jul 18, 2023 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A man was killed Saturday morning in a camper fire in Mercer, Maine.The fire started about 10:30 a.m. at a property on Bradley Lane, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.Firefighters from Norridgewock discovered the remains of a man inside what was left of the tow-behind camper, Moss said Monday night.The man has been tentatively identified as 64-year-old Wayne Bouchard of Deerfield, New Hampshire. He owned the camper, and was staying at the property, which was owned by family.Official identification is pending a DNA test.The fire remains under investigation.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY No injuries, but Sunday storms and flooding cause major wash outs on State, Town roads in Alton +3 Small aircraft makes emergency landing at Lebanon airport How poorly trained lifeguards slip past the American Red Cross +3 Motorists warned of heavy traffic, ramp closures Monday after NASCAR race postponed AG seeking public input on social media effects on kids {{title}} Most Popular Body found in Highland Lake identified as Hooksett woman, state police say Nashua woman dies in scooter crash in Alton Woman dies in car driven by NH man after crash Motorists warned of heavy traffic, ramp closures Monday after NASCAR race postponed Police investigate after body found in Highland Lake in Andover Boy Scout killed in NH boating accident identified as Mass. middle school student Two killed in Sunday house fire in Sutton Rescuers hike mile of slick terrain to help fallen hiker at Cloudland Falls in Lincoln Man charged with DUI after rollover crash involving dump truck Scout dies on Manning Lake in Gilmanton Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage