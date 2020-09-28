MANCHESTER — Assistant Police Chief Ryan Grant, whom Mayor Joyce Craig named as interim chief Monday, could face legal trouble over the department’s handling of a criminal case.
A high-profile defense attorney took the rare step of asking a judge to have an outside prosecutor investigate the Manchester police, including Grant, for actions that kept his client jailed over a three-day period this month.
Julian Jefferson, a public defender and member of a gubernatorial task force that looked at police accountability, said police refused to follow a judge’s order and kept his client, Kyle Bell, jailed.
“It’s unjust, it’s traumatic, and it’s offensive to the rule of law,” Jefferson said during a hearing on Monday. Police don’t get to decide when a person gets out of jail, he said.
One of the prosecutors in the case, Nicole Schultz-Price, said police were unclear about a judge’s written order and wanted proof that a gun turned over by Bell’s relative was the one involved in a shooting.
“We’re not talking about a defendant who stole a ham sandwich from Market Basket. We’re talking about someone who shot someone at point-blank range,” said Schultz-Price, first assistant in the Manchester office of Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon.
Superior Court Judge Will Delker heard both sides on Monday and said he will issue a ruling later.
Manchester police arrested Bell, 24, in late August and charged him in connection with the non-fatal shooting of another person after a basketball game in south Manchester. Jefferson has said the shooting involved self-defense.
Bell was jailed, but Judge Delker ruled that Manchester police must call Valley Street jail and have Bell released once a relative turned in two unspecified weapons.
On Friday night Sept. 4, the start of the Labor Day weekend, a relative turned in two weapons, but Manchester police never made the call.
Grant told prosecutors he wanted the guns tested to see if one was used in the shooting, and the testing couldn’t take place until the end of the holiday weekend.
That forced a flurry of court filings and telephone calls, and during an unusual Sunday morning hearing, Delker ordered Bell released.
“The court is troubled by the sequence of events in this case,” Delker wrote Sept. 13. “The state must show cause why the jail was not notified immediately after the Manchester Police Department received two firearms from the defendant.”
Jefferson said Manchester police should be investigated for criminal restraint, false imprisonment and contempt of court.