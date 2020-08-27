A Democratic candidate for governor sided with a top Manchester police official who complained last week that the city has become a dumping ground for the state’s social problems.
In statements issued to the New Hampshire Union Leader, state Sen. Dan Feltes said Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is to blame for Manchester’s situation.
On Tuesday, Assistant Manchester Police Chief Ryan Grant told the Adult Parole Board that Manchester had become the dumping ground for parolees, the homeless, drug addicts, the mentally ill and all of the state’s problems.
“Assistant Chief Grant is right — the state has not been an active partner with Manchester,” Feltes said. If elected, he said he would establish a community services office to coordinate services and repair the damage done by Sununu’s attacks on the city, he said.
Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, who will face Feltes in a party primary on Sept. 8, said in a statement that Manchester has “led the charge in investing in community health programs such as Safe Station, the Community Response Unit, and Mobile Crisis Response Team.”
“Additionally, Manchester supervises an outsize number of parolees,” Volinsky said. “That’s because the services that parolees are often mandated to attend don’t exist statewide. By investing in programs statewide, we can more equitably share the responsibility of public health.”
“The people of Manchester deserve tremendous credit for their hard work in improving their community,” Sununu said in a statement. “Monumental changes in the delivery of services have been made during my administration. More than ever before in our (state’s) history, we have decentralized services to help people in their hometowns instead of needing to travel to Manchester for assistance, like The Doorway program, community based mental health, etc.”
Sununu said Manchester has received more than $133 million over the past four years to support city operations, the business community, non-profits, and the healthcare infrastructure.
“So, you can imagine my frustration at statements like that because the state has made unprecedented investments in Manchester,” he said.
Manchester officials and Sununu have tangled in the past, with the city saying he could do more to alleviate problems of homelessness and drug addiction.
Last year, Sununu’s office said the city did not have an opioid response plan, something that drew the ire of Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Fire Chief Dan Goonan.
“This is something over one community’s pay grade. We need help,” Goonan said at the time.
Feltes faulted Sununu for vetoing Senate Bill 5 last year. The legislation would have meant better payments to organizations that treat mentally ill people and people with drug or alcohol problems, and more funds for emergency shelter and stabilization services. The legislation had earmarked $450,000 for Manchester homeless shelters.
Feltes said Sununu never promoted treatment programs and recovery housing on a statewide basis, and the governor unilaterally cut back on rates for treatment services.
“As governor, I will create a statewide plan for treatment capacity, increased bed capacity and reimbursement rates, (and) restore the student loan repayment program,” Feltes said in an email.