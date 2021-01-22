After Troy Police Chief David Ellis caused a furor over his attendance at this month’s political rally-turned riot in Washington D.C., a rally planned for Saturday to support him has been called off.
Ellis is now back on the job after a COVID-19 quarantine because of his out-of-state travel, though his presence at the Jan. 6 rally had state leaders calling for Ellis to step down.
Ellis’ supporters had planned to hold a rally in town on Saturday, but those plans changed at the last minute, according to Board of Selectmen Chair Richard Thackston. Thackston said the board was set to consider the demonstration permit for the organizers at its regular meeting Thursday night, but the organizers pulled the permit, he said.
“We had an application on our agenda last night then they withdrew it,” Thackston said. “We would have approved it.”
Thackston isn’t sure who was organizing the demonstration, saying he didn’t see the permit before it was withdrawn, but said it is likely several people from town who want to show support.
While critical of the Jan. 6 incident, Thackston has stood by his chief. There’s no evidence that Ellis took part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol building that temporarily stopped the certification for President Joe Biden’s election victory.
Ellis spoke to reporters on the day of the riot, decrying the violence against police. As a result of the riots, five people died, including a police officer.
Ellis got into trouble in December for violating state laws against electioneering when the Cheshire County Attorney was informed that Ellis had campaign signs for former President Donald Trump in his office. Ellis was told to remove the signs from the public building.
Someone upset by Ellis’ actions called in and emailed threats directed at Troy officials, prompting the closure of the town offices. Thackston said Friday some of the restrictions have been lifted, and the town is back to COVID restrictions. He declined to talk about the status of the New Hampshire State Police investigation into the threats.