KEENE — Two people were injured in a fire early Saturday morning.
“One was smoke inhalation, the other was burns,” Keene Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeffrey Chickering said Monday.
And while the fire victims drove themselves to the hospital, it was by their choice, he said, and not for a lack of ambulance coverage.
However, the city’s firefighter union — Professional Firefighters of Keene IAFF Local 3265 — posted on Facebook on Saturday that an ambulance had not been used “… due to no ambulances being available. The second arriving company was Brattleboro. This means the duty shift was on scene of a fire for 30 minutes without any help or relief. Rescue (Inc.) and Peterborough ambulances covered the city responding to multiple calls. Thank you to mutual aid companies for helping out. We ask that you keep the homeowner in your thoughts.”
Chickering said Monday there were two ambulances on scene and that the ambulance workers were fighting the fire, and that there was someone caring for the two fire victims. When the fire victims were told they needed to go to the hospital, they choose to drive themselves, Chickering said. An ambulance from Rescue Inc. was ready to take them and would not have taken 30 minutes to arrive, he said.
“We had units from Rescue Inc. on their way over,” Chickering said. “They didn’t want to go by ambulance.”
Firefighters responded to 47 Oriole Ave. in Tanglewood Estates for a mobile home fire at 12:34 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from Keene fire.
Keene personnel that responded included 10 full-time on-duty staff members and four off-duty personnel. Brattleboro, Vt., Walpole, Spofford and Swanzey fire units also responded on scene to provide mutual aid. Peterborough, Swanzey and Troy firefighters and Rescue Inc. provided fire and ambulance coverage for the city during the fire response.
“We definitely could have used more. We were calling in other companies,” Chickering said on Monday.
Firefighters had the blaze under control by 2:19 a.m., according to the news release. The building and content damage is estimated to be at $30,000.
The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Keene Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Keene fire, however, added that the fire appears accidental in nature, appearing to have been caused by electrical heating equipment.
Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to contact Chickering at 603-757-1874 or by email jchickering@keenenh.gov.